The first of two cold front will pass overnight. This will flip winds to the northwest and knock the very stick air out of South Jersey. The clouds will clear, too.
That being said, it will still be a very mild, somewhat sticky night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
