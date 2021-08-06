What will be your first matter of business to tackle? What other issues do you see as priorities?

First priority is the safety of the families who live, work, and visit the city.

I am working with Atlantic City interim Police Officer-in-Charge (James) Sarkos, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office (Section Commander Captain Patrick) Snyder, and Assistant County Prosecutor (Erik) Bergman to formulate a plan to implement better coordination and deployment among the five different task forces operating in the city – AG Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ)/NJSP Atlantic City Task Force (ACTF), ACPD Violent Crimes Unit, the ACPO Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Gangs are the prime source of the criminal activity, so we believe by focusing and better coordinating the right resources in this area, we can make the city safer.

Second, making the city cleaner requires strict code enforcement. All of the businesses in the city should reflect the image of a first class resort. We have to hold property owners accountable because even one broken window in one building hurts the image of the entire community. Together with the CRDA, we are working with a plan to:

Increase and properly perform inspections to enforce city codes. Close illegal and improperly run boarding houses. Develop unused land and vacant properties owned by the city and the CRDA.

Third, we should focus on completing projects, like Stockton’s Phase II and the M Residence in the Marina District, so they can get across the finish line as soon as possible to put our families back to work, while continuing to diversify the local economy by encouraging new, non-tourism related industries to locate in the city, like clean energy, which will create new jobs, offer workforce training at Atlantic Cape Community College, encourage research and development at Stockton, and attract business conferences for our convention center and hotels.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

