 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What will be The Press' coverage plan?
0 comments

What will be The Press' coverage plan?

A new forecast video will be out by 8 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the storm. 

Look for new forecasts videos at 6:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A written update will be provided each afternoon. Live videos will be announced ahead of time, answering your questions.

Expect a live video at the shore Thursday morning to cover the coastal flooding. 

Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Submit it here and The Press could use it in videos and articles. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News