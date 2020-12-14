What will be The Press' coverage plan?

A new forecast video will be out by 8 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the storm.

Look for new forecasts videos at 6:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A written update will be provided each afternoon. Live videos will be announced ahead of time, answering your questions.

Expect a live video at the shore Thursday morning to cover the coastal flooding.

Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Submit it here and The Press could use it in videos and articles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.