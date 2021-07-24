 Skip to main content
What will be the impact of first-round pick wide receiver Devonta Smith?
Eagles Rookie Camp Football

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a catch during rookie minicamp Friday in Philadelphia. A photo gallery is attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

The Heisman Trophy winner caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns as an Alabama senior.

The Eagles hope he improves the receiving core – one of the team’s weakest positions – and provides the big-play threat that Philadelphia has sorely been lacking.

One issue is Smith’s size. At 6-foot, 170-pounds, the fear is that opposing defensive backs will be able to out muscle him.

“There’s so much to like about this guy,” Eagles wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead said. “He made plays from all over the field. He’s very stoic. He loves football. I’m excited to see what these next few months hold for him.”

Moorehead isn’t worried about Smith’s weight.

“You want to look at it on paper and make it a concern,” he said. “The SEC (Southeastern Conference) is as physical football as there is. In the NFL, there’s grown men in this league. We know that. If we had a lot of concern, I don’t think he’d be here right now.”

