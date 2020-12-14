What weather hazards are in effect?

A coastal flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for all of the coastal counties. This is to cover the late morning high tide, which may bring moderate flood stage.
A coastal flood watch means that the ingredients are present for coastal flooding that can cause damage to life and property. If the coastal flooding is imminent, then a warning will go into effect.
Further inland, counties along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor were placed into a winter storm watch. This includes Salem, Camden, Gloucester and western Burlington counties. Southeastern New Jersey is not in the watch area. However, a winter weather advisory, for hazardous, but not dangerous conditions, may be issued Tuesday.
On the waters, a storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Very strong winds will cause hazardous conditions, which could damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Good Sunday evening! A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Significant amounts of snow are possible, however mixed precipitation or some rain may occur near the I-95 area.
