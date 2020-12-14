 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What weather hazards are in effect?
0 comments

What weather hazards are in effect?

A coastal flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for all of the coastal counties. This is to cover the late morning high tide, which may bring moderate flood stage. 

Coastal Flood Watch

A coastal flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. 

A coastal flood watch means that the ingredients are present for coastal flooding that can cause damage to life and property. If the coastal flooding is imminent, then a warning will go into effect.

Further inland, counties along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor were placed into a winter storm watch. This includes Salem, Camden, Gloucester and western Burlington counties. Southeastern New Jersey is not in the watch area. However, a winter weather advisory, for hazardous, but not dangerous conditions, may be issued Tuesday. 

On the waters, a storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Very strong winds will cause hazardous conditions, which could damage vessels and reduce visibility. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News