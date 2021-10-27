 Skip to main content
What weather alerts are out now?
Flooding in NJ

Coastal flood advisory

Where: All Jersey Shore coastal counties, Cumberland County is not included.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

What to expect: One round of minor stage coastal flooding, with water likely on the roads during this time. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
