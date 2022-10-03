 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What we saw on Monday

It was a cold, windy, wet Monday. Temperatures fell through the 50s into the 40s during the day on a strong north to northeast wind.

Minor stage coastal flooding was present before dawn with the high tide. However, it was the moderate stage tidal flooding at most of the South Jersey shore that was the cause for early dismissals from some shore schools, cancelled meetings and more. 

Dock Road Eagleswood Flooding

Even before high tide, Dock Road in Eagleswood is flooded out due to tidal flooding. Dock Road is the main road in and out of the West Creek section of town. Oct. 3, 2022. 

Winds remained very strong at the shore. Top gusts for Monday alone was 58 mph in Tuckerton, 49 mph in Harvey Cedars and 48 mph at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City. Inland top gusts were in the 30s.

Rain fell everywhere. However, it was primarily focused on Ocean County. As of 4 p.m. 2.41 inches of rain fell in Harvey Cedars. 2.56 inches of rain fell in Berkeley Township. Elsewhere, 1.37 inches of rain fell in Egg Harbor Township but only 0.13 inches in West Cape May. 

Beach erosion continued along the shore. Minor to moderate levels were seen in Harvey Cedars, according to police chief Robert Burnaford.

In all rainfall totals have ranged from three to six inches. Top gusts are over 60 mph. 

Rianfall Totals.JPG
Highest Wind Gusts.JPG

