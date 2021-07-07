What we know, and don't know, about Elsa

What we know

New Jersey will see at least some impacts from the storm.

The strongest impacts will be Thursday night into Friday morning.

This is primarily a flooding rain threat. Damaging winds are then next, followed by the tornado risk and coastal flooding.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be on the east side of the storm. The northeast quadrant of a tropical system always has the strongest winds. However, the rain can be to the east, west or all around the center of circulation. During Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, the heaviest rain was to the west of the center, leaving the Jersey Shore with under a half inch of rain.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be present from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. After that, expect a mostly dry weekend.

What we don't know yet

Will the peak of the storm be Friday before dawn, when most people are sleeping, or Friday after dawn? We'll know for sure Thursday morning.

Will the center of the storm be just offshore, move up the coast, or move up the Delaware Bay, well inland of the islands? We'll know for sure Thursday midday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

