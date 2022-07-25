What types of severe weather are possible?

Damaging winds is the biggest concern. Winds over 60 mph can take down large tree limbs, small trees and knock out power.

Right up there with winds will be the flooding rain concern. It's soupy outside, with precipitable water values, a measure of moisture in a column of air, high enough to support two inch per hour rainfall rates. The flooding rain will be most likely where multiple thunderstorms pass and in urban areas, which includes the built up shore.

To a lesser extent is hail. Small hail, under an inch in diameter is possible, but usually doesn't cause damage. The large hail that brings property and life danger is not likely.

Tornadoes are not ruled out but a very low risk. That's a bit more favorable in the northeastern corner of the state.