SUNDAY April 2, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Championship ABC, 3:30 p.m. Live

The women's college basketball national championship is on the line today at American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the tournament's two remaining teams square off for a place in hoops history.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FS1, 3:30 p.m. Live

Top NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson and others race for 400 laps around Richmond Raceway's 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

2023 CMT Music Awards CBS, 8 p.m. Live; also streams live and on demand on Paramount+

Multiplatform entertainer Kane Brown returns to co-host, with Kelsea Ballerini,

country music's only fan-voted awards show. Brown, who has three nominations this year, will also perform, teaming up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, for the television world premiere of their hit single "Thank God." Also taking the stage will be Carrie Underwood, who looks to extend her Video of the Year win streak. Breakout star Lainey Wilson leads this year's field with four nominations, while Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll join Kane Brown with three nods apiece.

The Hand That Robs the Cradle Lifetime, 8 p.m.

In this premiere film, a nanny discovers the little boy she's caring for was kidnapped and

the couple who claim to be his parents are actually his captors. Stars Emily Miceli, Lesa Wilson and Sallie Glaner.

Vinyl Obsession AXS TV, 8:30 p.m. ■ New Series

This series follows along with some of the biggest names in music as they visit the landmark record shop Grimey's New and Pre-Loved Music in Nashville, Tennessee, to discuss their celebrated careers and biggest influences while picking out the five albums that have impacted them the most on vinyl. Tonight's series premiere features Styx and Damn Yankees legend Tommy Shaw and original Headbanger's Ball MC Riki Rachtman.

Magnum P.I. NBC, 9 p.m.

In "Dark Skies," Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene (James Remar) case; Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and TC (Stephen Hill) head to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone that has been harassing him; and Shammy (Christopher Thornton) helps Kumu (Amy Hill) after an incident occurs at La Mariana.

Marie Antoinette PBS, 10 p.m.

In "Pick a Princess," the royal family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau to escape stifling Versailles. Marie (Emilia Schule) discovers du Barry's (Gaia Weiss) plan to find a bride for Provence (Jack Archer), and the escalating hostilities threaten her relationship with the king.