WEDNESDAY

April 5, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Crossover

Disney+ New Series

Based on Kwame Alexander's critically acclaimed and bestselling children's novel of the same name, which was told entirely through verse, this series introduces teen brothers Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O'Neil) Bell, who are widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty (Daveed Diggs), narrates the story of his and his brother's coming of age on and off the court as their former professional basketball player father (Derek Luke) adjusts to life after basketball and their mother (Sabrina Revelle) finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own. All episodes are available today.

The Flash

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Partners in Time," a seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8 p.m.

The Masked Singer celebrates 100 years of Warner Bros. movies as the costumed celebrities sing all-time musical favorites from the studio's films in the new episode "WB Movie Night."

Chicago Med

NBC, 8 p.m.

In "I Could See the Writing on the Wall," Dr. Grace Song (T.V. Carpio) launches her pilot program, giving the E.D. a technological facelift; as his health worsens, Archer (Steven Weber) clashes with Charles (Oliver Platt) on a patient faking paralysis; and Hannah (Jessy Schram) helps a pregnant mother with a heart condition.

Abbott Elementary

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "Educator of the Year," Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is named Educator of the Year, and Janine (Quinta Brunson) deals with a difficult student.

Riverdale

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!" Betty (Lili Reinhart) is confused when Kevin (Casey Cott) appears uninterested in taking things to the next level with her.

Farmer Wants a Wife

FOX, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "Tears, Tantrums and Tailgates," the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9 p.m. Season Premiere

She's back for some more prodding and poking! Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee has exposed TV viewers to the most extreme and unusual skin issues for the past few years; this season, however, includes some firsts. Dr. Lee must make a special house call to see a woman with stasis dermatitis so severe she's at risk of losing both legs. In another case, she treats a man whose back and face are covered in hundreds of lipoma tumors.

Dave

FXX, 10 p.m. Season Premiere

Rapper and comedian Dave Burd returns for Season 3 of this comedy series. Dave (Burd) is headlining his first tour and learns that fame has its pitfalls.

Hullraisers

IFC, 11 p.m. New Series

This British sitcom is set in the English city of Hull and follows three middle-aged women — self-described actress and frazzled mother Toni (Leah Brotherhead), her down-to-earth older sister Paula (Sinead Matthews) and single policewoman Rana (Taj Atwal) — as they navigate the often unglamorous realities of working-class adulthood.