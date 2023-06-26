MONDAY

June 26, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Average Joe

BET+ ■ New Series

This dark comedy follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Deon Cole), who discovers that his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is, and a bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that forces him and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions. Ashley Olivia Fisher, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett also star. New episodes are available Mondays.

Claim to Fame

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this reality competition series houses celebrity relatives together under one roof in a challenge to step outside their famous family members' shadows. Season 2 premieres tonight with a new cast of celebrity-adjacent contestants whose celebrity relationships are hidden from one another.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m.

The nine remaining celebrities learn a strange lifeform has been detected, and William Shatner from Mission Control tasks them with a mission that will test their perseverance and force two of them back to Earth in the new "Life on Mars?" double elimination episode.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m.

The qualifying rounds continue in L.A. with ninjas from across the country taking on the world's most challenging obstacle course.Competitors as young as 15 return to take on veterans and will have a chance to face a taller Mega Warped Wall.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Fan favorite Charity Lawson from Season 27 of The Bachelor returns to reality TV this summer in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, which will make its debut during a new time slot. Lawson is a family therapist from Columbus, Georgia.

Barons

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "The Dream Factory," Dani (Sophia Forrest) struggles to get a loan for the surf shop and is confronted when a secret lover shows up.

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9 p.m.

Five teams return to the kitchen to solve two more culinary crimes, including an elimination bake with a seasonal dessert of Yolanda Gampp's choosing in the new episode "Classically-Trained: Going Plum Crazy."

The Wall

NBC, 9 p.m.

Capitol police officer David and his godbrother Chris, from Washington, D.C., face the Wall and the pressure to leave triumphant.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9 p.m.

The competition heats up as the home cooks are challenged with a best-in-a-pinch recipe and a noodle dish that represents their heritage. All kinds of dishes show up on the plate, but one cook is ready to impress by making their own pasta.

POV

PBS, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 36 of this documentary film series begins with "After Sherman," director Jon-Sesrie Goff's feature debut about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history. The film explores coastal South Carolina as a site of pride and racial trauma through Gullah/Geechee cultural retention and land preservation.