April 17, 2023
All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7 p.m. Live
The puck drops on four Round 1 Stanley Cup playoffs series with ESPN and ESPN2 airing two games each in primetime.
The Neighborhood CBS, 8 p.m.
In the new episode "Welcome to the Future," Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Marty (Marcel Spears) have trouble securing financing for their new business.
9-1-1 FOX, 8 p.m.
The 118 race to the rescue at emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition in the new episode "Performance Anxiety."
The Voice NBC, 8 p.m.
Antiques Roadshow PBS, 8 p.m.
The final hour at Boise's Idaho Botanical Garden features treasures such as a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, The Amazing Spider-Man comic books and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil painting. Can you guess the find that is appraised between $50,000 and $100,000?
90Day Fiance: Love in Paradise TLC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere
It's an all-new season of love stories set in and around the Caribbean as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in Season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say "I do," but a past relationship threatens their union. Famous for intervening in her children's love lives on The Family Chantel, Pedro and Nicole's mother, Lidia, has been set up with Scott, whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person. Pregnant Jessica and Juan prepare for a new chapter together, but rumors of infidelity are a cause for concern. Nudist Jordan likes to bare all, but her partner Everton is anything but open. Successful doctor April and much younger Valentin are madly in love, but her dominance is an ongoing problem for him. And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but will their love survive real-world temptations?
Fantasy Island FOX, 9 p.m.
There's a reunion of The Wonder Years stars Dan Lauria and Alley Mills in the new episode "War of the Roses (and the Hutchinsons)." Strange things happen when feuding neighbors arrive separately with their own unique fantasies and then discover they're sharing the island.
The Good Doctor ABC, 10 p.m.
A patient's optimism and faith seem to make Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) skeptical in the new episode "Blessed."
That's My Jam NBC, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Fallon invites celebrity guests Simu Liu, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Adam Lambert to compete in a series of music-, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Launch the Mic, Vinyl Countdown and Don't Fear the Speaker.