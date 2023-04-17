It's an all-new season of love stories set in and around the Caribbean as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in Season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say "I do," but a past relationship threatens their union. Famous for intervening in her children's love lives on The Family Chantel, Pedro and Nicole's mother, Lidia, has been set up with Scott, whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person. Pregnant Jessica and Juan prepare for a new chapter together, but rumors of infidelity are a cause for concern. Nudist Jordan likes to bare all, but her partner Everton is anything but open. Successful doctor April and much younger Valentin are madly in love, but her dominance is an ongoing problem for him. And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but will their love survive real-world temptations?