WEDNESDAY

May 31, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ ■ Season Finale

The acclaimed comedy starring Jason Sudeikis concludes its third season with the episode dropping today.

'Indiana Jones' Movies & Series Now Streaming

Disney+

Starting today, you can stream all four of the classic adventure films led by Harrison Ford as daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Also available is The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, a repackaging of the 1992-93 TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which starred Sean Patrick Flanery as a late-teens/ early-20s Indy and Corey Carrier as the hero at ages 8 through 10.

Drag Me to Dinner

Hulu ■ New Series

Murray Hill hosts and Neil Patrick Harris judges this new unscripted series about successful drag queens going head-to-head to throw the most fabulous dinner parties of all time.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Continues

Quarterfinals: ION Plus, beginning at 8 a.m. Semifinals: ION, 8 p.m.; also streams on ION Plus and Bounce XL

Coverage continues with the quarterfinal rounds, with five hours of coverage on the ION Plus streaming service. The evening features coverage of the semifinal rounds on ION.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The fourth and final season of this beloved show about a teenage detective solving crimes around her haunted hometown in Maine begins tonight, as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from a cemetery.

FDR

History, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The three-part docuseries concludes with "Arsenal of Democracy," which follows U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt as he rallies the industrial might of the nation and leads the Allied forces through the darkest days of World War II.

Sistas

BET, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Tyler Perry's comedy/drama returns for Season 6 with "Straight No Chaser," in which Danni (Mignon Von) wallows in self-pity until an encounter with Preston (Trinity Whiteside) threatens to send her off the deep end.

Riverdale

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Seven: American Graffiti," Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury.

Ghost Adventures

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.  Season Premiere

The paranormal investigation series returns for a new season on a new, larger platform, moving from Travel Channel to Discovery. It kicks off tonight with a special two-hour episode in which investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley investigate the deadly secrets along the Hoover Dam's Lake Mead.