 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WHAT TO EXPECT

  • 0

There will be over 100 new, top brand boats for sale, and a lot to do at the show. Each day there will be several boating and fishing seminars and presentations hosted by professionals who will go over basic boating skills, techniques, and everything water lovers need to know.

There will also be activities for children like learning the art of casting, paddle board demos and test rides, sand art, a virtual fishing simulator, and more. There will even be a Wing-A-Thon eating contest on Saturday, with a 42-inch TV prize.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News