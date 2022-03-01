WHAT TO EXPECT

There will be over 100 new, top brand boats for sale, and a lot to do at the show. Each day there will be several boating and fishing seminars and presentations hosted by professionals who will go over basic boating skills, techniques, and everything water lovers need to know.
There will also be activities for children like learning the art of casting, paddle board demos and test rides, sand art, a virtual fishing simulator, and more. There will even be a Wing-A-Thon eating contest on Saturday, with a 42-inch TV prize.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.