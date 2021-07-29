What to expect next?

The SPC may issue a severe thunderstorm watch in the early afternoon. That means that the ingredients for severe weather will be present.
Any severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings will be issued for imminent danger.
I'll keep you updates right here on this thread as we go into the afternoon and evening, updating when necessary. Look for a forecast video around 2 p.m. and brief updates on social media as well.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.