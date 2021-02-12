 Skip to main content
What to expect during the winter system everywhere else
Mainland Threats

Expect a mix of sleet (mostly toward the New Jersey Turnpike) and freezing rain (mostly toward the bays) to start the event. This will continue throughout the day, with icy roadways and accumulating sleet likely. 

By 6 p.m., sleet should turn to freezing rain everywhere in this region. Icing will then continue overnight as temperatures slowly rise toward freezing. 

By midnight, expect plain rain east of a line from Toms River to Mays Landing to Fortescue. Temperatures will rise above freezing here. To the west of there, icing will continue into night as spotty showers fall. 

Sunday morning will see pockets of icing continue with freezing rain showers in this area. During the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid-30s, ending the icing threat. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

