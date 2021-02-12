 Skip to main content
What to expect during the winter system at the shore and in Cape May County
Shore Threats

A brief period of sleet will be possible at the onset. Any sleet would stick immediately. However, freezing rain showers will be likely during the afternoon, turning to rain by the evening.

It should be plain rain during the evening, as temperatures stay in the mid-30s. Temperatures should be near 40 Sunday morning. Then, temperatures slide slowly Sunday. However, it should not be enough to freeze up any showers that hit the ground. 

