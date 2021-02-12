What to expect during the winter system at the shore and in Cape May County

A brief period of sleet will be possible at the onset. Any sleet would stick immediately. However, freezing rain showers will be likely during the afternoon, turning to rain by the evening.
It should be plain rain during the evening, as temperatures stay in the mid-30s. Temperatures should be near 40 Sunday morning. Then, temperatures slide slowly Sunday. However, it should not be enough to freeze up any showers that hit the ground.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
