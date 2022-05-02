 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect at restaurants?

New norms

  • Restaurants may provide single-use paper bags
  • Food served or delivered in plastic, paper, or aluminum containers
  • Customers bring a reusable bag
  • Restaurants only provide plastic straws when requested

What is not permitted

  • Restaurant cannot provide single-use plastic bags
  • Restaurant cannot serve or deliver food in polystyrene foam

Exceptions

  • Paper straws are exempt and can be given without a request
  • Polystyrene foam portion cups of two ounces or less, if used for hot foods or foods requiring lids are exempt
  • Polystyrene foam disposable, long-handled soda spoons when required and used for thick drinks are exempt

Breaking News