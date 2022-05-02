What to expect at restaurants?

New norms
- Restaurants may provide single-use paper bags
- Food served or delivered in plastic, paper, or aluminum containers
- Customers bring a reusable bag
- Restaurants only provide plastic straws when requested
What is not permitted
- Restaurant cannot provide single-use plastic bags
- Restaurant cannot serve or deliver food in polystyrene foam
Exceptions
- Paper straws are exempt and can be given without a request
- Polystyrene foam portion cups of two ounces or less, if used for hot foods or foods requiring lids are exempt
- Polystyrene foam disposable, long-handled soda spoons when required and used for thick drinks are exempt
