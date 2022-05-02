 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect at grocery stores larger than 2,500 square foot?

New norms: 

  • Customers bring reusable bags to the store
  • Stores sell reusable bag

What is not permitted: 

  • Stores cannot provide single-use plastic or paper bags. This includes: at checkout, curbside pickup, and home home delivery

Exceptions:

  • Bags for loose items are exempt e.g., produce, greeting cards, flowers etc.
  • Polystyrene foam for raw and deli sliced meats, including poultry and fish trays are exempt
  • Polystyrene foam for grocery items pre-packed by a manufacturer are exempt

