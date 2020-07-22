Storms will likely pass between 6 and 10 p.m. First occurring in Bridgeton and Millville, last along the coast. It will not be raining the entire period. Rather, expect up to 2 hours worth of rainfall, at most. 

Wednesday afternoon radar

The High Resolution Window (HRW) model between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday. Storms will weaken by the time they reach the coast, though with less intensity.

