 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What time will the precipitation start and stop?

  • 0

Rain will kick off the storm between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday. 

Sat 3AM

Steady precipitation will end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. However, at this time, rain will begin to transition to snow showers.

Snow showers will then end between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, from west to east across South Jersey. 

WSI Sat Evening

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News