What time will the precipitation start and stop?

Rain will kick off the storm between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Steady precipitation will end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. However, at this time, rain will begin to transition to snow showers.
Snow showers will then end between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, from west to east across South Jersey.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
