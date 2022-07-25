What time will storms arrive and will everyone see severe weather?

Using the latest radar and forecast guidance, the threat windows for severe weather will be 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

That will generally be in a west to east motion. Therefore, Bridgeton's threat starts right at 4:30 p.m., while Atlantic City and the shore's won't be until near 6:30 p.m.

Still, there will be showers until the night and 100% dry weather isn't expected across the region until 2 a.m.

Not everyone will see severe weather. This will be a line of storms where some cells will be severe and others won't. Typical in summertime storm setups, there will be some of us dry, too.

That being said, those north of Route 30 are least likely to experience severe weather. Cumberland and Salem counties are most likely.