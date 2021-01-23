What the computer models say about the snow and sleet

Out of the seven computer models I look at, five of the seven have a rainier, warmer solution. The two that do not are the NAM model and the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model, also an American model.
There is a direct correlation between how fast the dry air erodes and what the ultimate result will be for the system. Both the NAM and HRRR paint measurable snow to the coast.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
