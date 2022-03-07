 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT SCHOOLS ARE IN THE MAAC?

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

