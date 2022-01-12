What scenarios are at play and what do you lean toward?

Moderate stage coastal flooding will be likely at least one of the high tides Sunday into Monday. Minor stage coastal flooding will be around for another one or two cycles. Power outages and wind damage will threaten, with top gusts 50 mph inland and 60 mph at the shore.

Winds will wrap around to the northwest but by then, the precipitation is out of here.

A wintry mess scenario: This would mean the center of the storm is 50 to 200 miles offshore. Initially, we'd be on the warmer side of the storm when it's to our south. So, expect accumulating snow to sleet to freezing rain and then rain.

However, winds will wrap back around to the northwest while precipitation is ongoing. A transition back to snow would be seen from northwest to southwest (think Trenton to Hammonton to Cape May). Snow would likely accumulate again before ending. Depending on where you are and the exact track, a plowable (2 inches of more) snow would happen twice.