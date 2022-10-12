 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What’s next

  • 0

Postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2011. Game 3 is 4:37 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Phillies. The Braves starter has yet to be announced, but it could be rookie Spencer Strider, who was 4-0 against Philadelphia this season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News