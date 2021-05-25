What possible role, if any, do you believe the state Legislature should have in certifying county-level election results, and what is the reasoning for your position?

VINCE POLISTINA: We should all want our election system to be as organized, fair, and honest as possible. We should also want the greatest amount of access to voting. I don't believe that Trenton politicians will necessarily do a better job than county election officials - the egregious errors of our current Democratic Clerk notwithstanding. I believe this is another opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together to ensure greater participation - including early voting and vote-by-mail - but also to require identification to vote and do everything possible to safeguard the integrity of our elections and make sure every single voter has faith in the process that elects our leaders.