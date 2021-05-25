What possible role, if any, do you believe the state Legislature should have in certifying county-level election results, and what is the reasoning for your position?

VINCE POLISTINA: We should all want our election system to be as organized, fair, and honest as possible. We should also want the greatest amount of access to voting. I don't believe that Trenton politicians will necessarily do a better job than county election officials - the egregious errors of our current Democratic Clerk notwithstanding. I believe this is another opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together to ensure greater participation - including early voting and vote-by-mail - but also to require identification to vote and do everything possible to safeguard the integrity of our elections and make sure every single voter has faith in the process that elects our leaders.
SETH GROSSMAN: As both a winner and loser in close elections, I believe Superior Court judges are capable of supervising county-level election results. The real problem with elections today is that “woke” Democrats and weak Republicans in Congress and our State Legislature wiped out voting laws and procedures that gave us honest elections for nearly a century. Those procedures included:
1. Close registration books 30 days in advance, so there is enough time to identify and remove fake voters.
2. One Election Day for most voters. Mail-in or messenger ballots only for those who are sick or disabled or have confirmed travel or work plans.
3. Mechanical voting machines that cannot be “hacked”, and which produce a hard copy register tape.
Because few election officials and election workers personally recognize most voters in their districts, and because virtually every voter now has a photo ID, I support laws requiring ID at polling places.
