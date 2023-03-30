GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As NFL draft evaluators and analysts examine Anthony Richardson as a potential top-five pick, they see a quarterback who had mixed production with the Florida Gators but a sky-high ceiling.

Richardson nearly hit it Thursday at UF’s indoor practice facility; one of the final throws of his pro day workout smacked a support beam that holds up the roof.

“I’ve seen (NFL draft prospect) Will Levis do it so I decided to one-up him,” Richardson said. “Put a hole through the thing.”

Richardson — fortunately for the Gators and their insurance providers — didn’t quite do that. But his eye-popping throw was another microcosm for the most puzzling prospect in the draft. Though his elite arm strength and unmatched physical tools are enticing, too many of his passes (including that one) hit the ground.

“A lot of people have their own take on about it,” Richardson said. “But things happen for a reason. That’s just the way I see it. I can’t control everything. I do feel like I’m a great player. I do feel like I’ll end up in a great situation.”

But where? At least three NFL head coaches were watching Thursday: the Panthers’ Frank Reich, the Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson. Jacksonville doesn’t need a quarterback, but Carolina and Seattle will be in the market for one.

Both pick in the top five. So does Indianapolis, which sent general manager Chris Ballard.

Richardson met with Carolina on Wednesday and made his pitch for why the Panthers should pick him No. 1.

“I’m going to work to be the greatest,” Richardson said. “I’m going to continue to work, a lot of people would say I have a lot of things to clean up so I’m definitely going to try to clean those things up.”