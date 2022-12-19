What more can you tell us next?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Martucci

By Wednesday morning, I should be able to put out a first-call snow map for the storm, if I believe we're going to get any accumulation.

Furthermore, expect more details on how much tidal flooding we'll see and how high gusts will go. We'll tweak the timing and temperatures for the holiday weekend, too. 

The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina. For the snow lovers out there, the cold air will remain in place for the rest of the week. A weather system just needs to come through in order to bring snow. Joe and Sean says there are two possible weather makers that could do the trick. However, it'll be tough. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

