What more can you tell us next?

By Wednesday morning, I should be able to put out a first-call snow map for the storm, if I believe we're going to get any accumulation.

Furthermore, expect more details on how much tidal flooding we'll see and how high gusts will go. We'll tweak the timing and temperatures for the holiday weekend, too.

Plus, while this storm won't connect with cold air for much snow, there are two systems we're eyeing for next week. They may bring wintry weather. Look up Snow Search on our website for our longer range video series. It's hosted by Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, our sister organization, and me.