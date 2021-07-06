What kind of severe weather will be possible?

Again, this is dependent upon whether or not you even see a thunderstorm. However, if you do, damaging winds will be the main risk. 50 to 70 mph wind gusts that take down power outages, small trees and large tree limbs will be possible.

To a lesser extent, flooding rain can occur. However, it should not rain for more than one to two hours, limited the amount of water that gets to the ground. Be prepared for slow driving in the storms, though.

Lastly, while large, damaging hail is unlikely, pea or dime sized hail is possible. That won't cause damage but will be a concern.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

