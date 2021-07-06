 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What kind of severe weather will be possible?
0 comments

What kind of severe weather will be possible?

Storm Threats

Again, this is dependent upon whether or not you even see a thunderstorm. However, if you do, damaging winds will be the main risk. 50 to 70 mph wind gusts that take down power outages, small trees  and large tree limbs will be possible. 

To a lesser extent, flooding rain can occur. However, it should not rain for more than one to two hours, limited the amount of water that gets to the ground. Be prepared for slow driving in the storms, though.

Lastly, while large, damaging hail is unlikely, pea or dime sized hail is possible. That won't cause damage but will be a concern.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News