What kind of defense will the Eagles run?
What kind of defense will the Eagles run?

Eagles Rookie Camp Football

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, right, talks with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon talks with during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Not only is Pederson gone, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also has not returned.

Jonathan Gannon is now in charge of the Eagles defense. Gannon worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis, coaching the Colts defensive backs and cornerbacks from 2018-20.

Schwartz sometimes frustrated Eagles fans with his reluctance to blitz opposing quarterbacks.

Philadelphia needs to force more turnovers. The Eagles picked off eight passes and recovered 11 fumbles last season for a total of 19 turnovers, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Meanwhile the Colts ranked seventh in the NFL with 15 interceptions last season.

Gannon said he started thinking about what kind of defense he would he like to lead when he was graduate assistant at the University of Louisville in 2006.

“When I got here, I didn’t drop a book on the table and say, ‘This is what we’re running,’ ” Gannon said. “We have to figure out what our players can do and put them in those situations as much as possible. The main thing for us is it’s not what we play, it’s how we play. We’re going to run to the ball. We’re going to outhit people. We’re going to take it away, and we’re going to be smart. It’s not what you do. It’s how you do it.”

