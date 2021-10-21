What Jalen Hurts learned from time off, and what Jaguars' win over Dolphins taught Nick Sirianni

"You want to be more efficient on first and second down to feel how (defenses) are going to play you."

That applies to quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Sirianni said one area Hurts has to improve upon is not leaving the pocket too soon to run, he also said this:

"I feel like when it's not going well is when he's quick to escape. That's something you're always going to have to (balance). You don't want to take his superpower away of escaping and making plays on the run. But we just do want to make sure we lessen the gap of off-schedule plays and drop-back plays."

Sirianni said that can change with better play calls on his part, but not the elimination of the screens or run-pass options. It appears that defenses have adjusted to that.

Hurts knows this is an issue, too. So when asked how he corrects that, Hurts replied: "Just stay in the pocket, you know. No one sees what I see out there. So I've just got to go out there and get it right."

On the one hand, Hurts has improved his completion percentage from 52% last season to 62.5% this season. On the other, Hurts has rarely thrown to the middle of the field, and defenses have exploited that, too.