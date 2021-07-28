What is the weather setup for Thursday?

A line of powerful thunderstorms will move out of the Northern Plains and into the Midwest Wednesday night. A derecho will be possible there, classified by a line of storms at least 240 miles long. A cold front associated with the derecho will continue eastward even after the long line of storms fades Thursday morning. The passage of the front late in the day in New Jersey will trigger any potential severe weather.

As of Wednesday evening, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has the region in a Level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather. Known as a "slight" risk, it means that scattered severe storms will be possible.

The center will update Thursday and one of the factors will be how we start the day. A rainy morning would likely yield a downgrade to a level one of five risk, a "marginal" risk. A sunny or partly sunny morning would mean trouble for the afternoon until 10 p.m.

