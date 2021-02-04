What is the timing?

The storm should hit South Jersey between Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. However, how long you see precipitation will vary based on where you are.
For the shore, anticipate it from early Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena Vista Township, it may not start until late morning. This may only last a few hours, if that.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
