What is the timing for this?

Winds will pick up Friday night and last through Saturday. Winds should actually diminish for much of Sunday. However, winds get stiff again Monday into Tuesday.

Coastal flooding will be possible as early as the Saturday midday high tide. Each p.m. high tide through Wednesday could flood.

Rain is the trickiest to nail down. While it will rain Friday night into Saturday. Sunday looks pretty dry. However, we still need time to determine whether a potent shot of rain will fall Monday into Tuesday.

