What is the timing for the storm?

This storm is unique in that the timing may be the hardest part of the forecast right now. Specifically, the hardest part is figuring out what time the snow starts and when the steadiest snow will fall.
In general, rain, mixing with some snow, will begin before dawn on Sunday. By sunrise, as the arctic cold front passes and colder air moves in, this will change to snow.
Snow will then end between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, though flurries may linger into the evening.
Snow will be light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1 inch per hour) when it falls.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.