What is the timing for the storm?

This storm is unique in that the timing may be the hardest part of the forecast right now. Specifically, the hardest part is figuring out what time the snow starts and when the steadiest snow will fall.

In general, rain, mixing with some snow, will begin before dawn on Sunday. By sunrise, as the arctic cold front passes and colder air moves in, this will change to snow.

Snow will then end between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, though flurries may linger into the evening.

Snow will be light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1 inch per hour) when it falls.

