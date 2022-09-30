What is the timing for all of this?

Rain will be heavy at times through Saturday afternoon. Then, a lull in the activity is expected between late Saturday into Sunday morning, perhaps the afternoon. From there, expect periods of rain late Sunday until Tuesday night, mainly at the Jersey Shore.

Wind will be stiff out of the northeast or east all the way until Tuesday. However, the strongest winds will be late Sunday into Monday, where the shore should gust 40 to 50 mph. Inland gusts will be 30 to 40 mph.

Coastal Flooding will be present with the p.m. high tides through Wednesday. That being said, a.m. high tide flooding is likely in some of the back bays Sunday and Monday.

Beach erosion can occur through Wednesday.