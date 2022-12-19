 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

What is the polar vortex?

  • 0

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodged from its arctic home.

Yes, we're breaking out the PV word again. 

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s.

The polar vortex is a cold dome of low pressure 40,000 to 60,000 feet high. Typically, it sits atop the North Pole and spins tightly like a top. However, when it gets disturbed, it can slow down, and wobble. Wherever that wobble passes through is fair game for well below average temperatures.

In this case that wobble goes from Western Canada into the eastern half of the country.   High temperatures below zero are likely from North Dakota to parts of Kansas, out to Iowa this week. We won't be that cold but this very well could be the coldest shot we see all winter. 

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodged from its arctic home.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News