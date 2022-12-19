What is the polar vortex?

Yes, we're breaking out the PV word again.

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s.

The polar vortex is a cold dome of low pressure 40,000 to 60,000 feet high. Typically, it sits atop the North Pole and spins tightly like a top. However, when it gets disturbed, it can slow down, and wobble. Wherever that wobble passes through is fair game for well below average temperatures.

In this case that wobble goes from Western Canada into the eastern half of the country. High temperatures below zero are likely from North Dakota to parts of Kansas, out to Iowa this week. We won't be that cold but this very well could be the coldest shot we see all winter.