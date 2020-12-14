What is the official snow forecast for our area?

The highest snow totals will be the furthest inland, away from the warming influence of the ocean. 1.5 to 3 inches of snow will be likely in places like Hammonton, Upper Deerfield Township and Hopewell Township. That being said, most of snow will be accumulating on grassy and colder surfaces, given the 1 to 2 inches of rain that fell earlier.

Most of Cumberland County, as well as mainland Ocean and Atlantic counties will receive anywhere from a coating to 1.5 inches of snow. At Atlantic City International Airport, the last 1 inch or greater snowfall in one day was March 1, 2019. That is the third longest stretch without going with an inch of snowfall since snowfall records started at the airport in 1945. The longest spell between snowfalls was a 715-day streak from Feb. 24, 1972 to Feb. 7, 1974.

For most of the shore and most of Cape May County, either all rain will fall. Or, if any snow does fall, it will not accumulate. Cold air will not be able to chase down the rain enough to flip rain to snow before precipitation exits.

However, a shift of 20 miles of the low pressure system can make all of the difference.

