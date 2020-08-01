The track ultimately will determine the possibility and severity of all impacts. Specifically, though, this is what remains to be seen. 

Will there be tropical storm force winds? Isaias is not a large storm. It will essentially be a pinball in the pinboard machine of the East Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center in its 11 a.m. update, hurricane force sustained winds, over 74 mph, only extend 25 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph, extend 115 miles from the center. 

More specifically, tropical storm force sustained winds extend 115 miles from the northeast side of the storm. On the western side, the side South Jersey will most likely deal with, winds that strong only extend 30 miles on the southwest side, to 100 miles on the northwest side. 

Isaias Wind Field

The wind field of Isaias, as of Saturday morning. The greens indicate tropical storm force sustained winds. When winds are tropical storm force, emergency personnel will not respond. 

If needed, tropical storm watches would go out Sunday morning, indicated that now is the time to prepare. The watch would turn into a warning Monday morning or midday. 

How much coastal flooding will be seen: One to three rounds is likely, but the severity of which will be tied to the path and speed of the storm. A storm going 25 to 30 mph near the region, which is expected, yields hope for potentially just one widespread round of flooding. 

Remember, heavy rain will likely cause flooding issues, with or without coastal flooding.

Will there be storm surge? The answer is likely to be yes, barring a storm track on the western edge of the forecast cone, which would then make this a remnant storm by the time it reaches South Jersey. 1 to 2 feet of surge is a good bet for now Tuesday. 

Tags

Load comments