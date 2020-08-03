The Cape May County Freeholder Caucus scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The caucus and regular Freeholder meeting will now take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 3 p.m. and the regular Freeholder meeting is scheduled for 4:30 pm.
Cape May County Fare Free Transportation is suspending all services to the barrier islands on Tuesday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 5, due to the potential of flooding. All services to the mainland will continue on the regular schedule during this time.
All services to the barrier islands will resume on Thursday, August 6. There is no change to the services to the mainland during this weather incident. Meals on Wheels will provide double service to cover meals for both Tuesday and Wednesday for those living on the barrier islands and impacted by the canceled services.
While Brigantine beaches will be closed Tuesday due to the storm. Guards will be off duty due to the storm. All swimming areas will be closed until Wednesday at 10am.
In Atlantic City, The Wave parking garage at Tanger Outlets The Walk is free for residents to get their vehicles off city streets, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday during a storm briefing from City Hall. The free parking will run from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.