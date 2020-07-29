LISTEN: National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. talks about NHC Changes

The official National Weather Service definition is "A term used in NWS advisory products to describe a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours."

Essentially, it means the impacts can be the same as a tropical system, but the meteorological dynamics are not there yet. In the case of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, there is no well defined circulation, though, a large circulation has been seen on satellite. That circulation will need to tighten up in order to turn tropical. 

Wednesday Morning Pot. T.C. 9

As of Wednesday morning, Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 does not have a well defined circulation, such as an eye. Still, there is broad rotation around the storm, with thunderstorm activity, as noted by the mushroom cloud looks to the satellite. 

That is expected to occur as the storm moves into an environment with less intrusion of Saharan Dust, which chokes a storm of much needed moisture. The levels of dust were much higher earlier in the week, to the east of the cyclone's Wednesday morning location. 

Saharan Air Layer

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL), shaded in yellow, orange. pink and red, was more prevalent to the east of where the storm was Wednesday morning. While there is still the SAL in the Caribbean, the lesser amounts of it would still allow the storm to intensify. 

This also allows the National Hurricane Center to put out an official forecast track cone, giving people crucial information on the timing and track of the storm. 

