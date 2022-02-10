WHAT IS A POINT SPREAD? OVER/UNDER WHAT?

Two of the most popular bets are on the point spread (the number of points by which a team must win the game in order for the bet to be a winner) and the total, also known as the over/under (the total number of points scored by both teams).

Contrary to popular belief, the point spread is not a consensus on how many points oddsmakers think one team will win by. Rather, it is a number designed to generate as close to an equal number of bets on both sides as possible. That way, the oddsmakers are guaranteed a profit through a cut of the action, called the vigorish, or “vig.” (Many books, hoping to sound less wiseguy-ish, call it “the price.”) Most sports books will keep about 10% of a winning bet before paying you the rest, but they keep 100% of all losing bets. Prices on Super Bowl bets can vary significantly, so it pays to shop around to get the lowest price you can before making a bet.

Beating the spread is known as “covering.” For the Rams to cover their spread of 4 points, they must win the game by 5 or more points. Conversely, underdog Cincinnati can cover by either winning the game outright, or losing by less than 5 points. (Odds and point totals are as of Thursday from FanDuel, the official odds provider for The Associated Press.) If Rams win by precisely 4 points, that's called a “push” and you get your original bet refunded. This also applies to other bets, which is why most of them involve a fraction, like 44.5 yards or 48.5 points, to avoid a push to the greatest extent possible.

Don't want to bother with points and just pick the winner? That’s called the money line. A bet on the Rams to just win the game, regardless of the score is an expensive proposition: You will have to bet $198 of your own money just to win $100. (Of course you get your original $198 back as part of the $298 payout.) A money line bet on Cincinnati, however, will win $166 on a $100 bet, for a total payout of $266.

If you believe the game will be a high-scoring affair, you might want to make a bet on the total, currently 48.5 points. That means if you bet the over, both teams combined must score at least 49 points for your bet to win. If it doesn’t, people who bet the under will win.

