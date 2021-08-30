 Skip to main content
What impact will the remnants of Hurricane Ida make on South Jersey?
What impact will the remnants of Hurricane Ida make on South Jersey?

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

A massive oak, toppled by Hurricane Ida, stretches across a New Orleans street, stretching utility lines and resting against the fronts of two houses on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

As Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, continues its path, it is expected to have some impact on South Jersey. 

The storm will weaken on its way, but South Jersey will be in for road, stream and creek flooding, as well as possible severe weather as the remnants of Ida move through Wednesday into early Thursday.

To read more of Press' Meteorologist Joe Martucci's thoughts on the Ida click here. 

