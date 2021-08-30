What impact will the remnants of Hurricane Ida make on South Jersey?

As Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, continues its path, it is expected to have some impact on South Jersey.
The storm will weaken on its way, but South Jersey will be in for road, stream and creek flooding, as well as possible severe weather as the remnants of Ida move through Wednesday into early Thursday.
To read more of Press' Meteorologist Joe Martucci's thoughts on the Ida click here.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
