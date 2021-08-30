 Skip to main content
What impact will Ida have on South Jersey.
What impact will Ida have on South Jersey.

South Jersey will be in for road, stream and creek flooding, as well as possible severe weather as the remnants of Ida move through Wednesday into early Thursday.

The region will likely wind up on the eastern side of the storm, relative to the southwest to northeast motion of the system.

If this holds, a line of showers and storms would pass between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, as a warm front lifts north. Then, a break would be likely, with some sun, before a soaking rain develops just after sunset.

Heavy rain will then continue Wednesday night, likely ending by 8 a.m. Thursday as the remnant low pressure system passes offshore. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will be likely.

As was the case for Tropical Storm Elsa and the remnants of Fred, a few tornadoes will be possible during this time.

Winds will pick up from the south during the day Wednesday, transitioning to the east for the evening and then west overnight. While it will be breezy, no straight line (non-tornadic) wind damage is expected.

