What if the track is further west, east, than the forecast?

With the strongest winds, heaviest rains and highest tornado threat on the eastern side of the storm, the exact track of the center of the low pressure system will make all of the difference. While I stand behind my forecast of a track from the Delaware Bay, northeast toward Ocean County and into Long Island, it's good to show what other scenarios are at play.

An offshore track would be most ideal for South Jersey. Here, the flooding rain risk and tornado risk likely gets limited only to the Parkway on east. The damaging wind threat would go away, unless the center of the storm is immediately next to shore.

A track around the New Jersey Turnpike, would shift the flooding threat from the shore to the mainland. The tornado threat would increase, as the whole region would be in the northeast, most dangerous, quadrant of the storm. However, the wind threat would still remain low.

In any scenario, I don't see coastal flooding being an issue.

