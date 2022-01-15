Jan. 12, 2022: Bart Blatstein breaks ground on his proposed $100 million water park — Island Waterpark — to be located outside Showboat.

The property, aimed to offer the city family-friendly entertainment, is being marketed as the world's largest indoor water park.

The 103,000-square-foot year-round indoor waterpark will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river, along with food and beverage and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.

May 15, 2021: Gone are the roulette tables and slot machines that were once at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. In their place is a sea of arcade games stretching across more than 100,000 square feet for the grand opening of the Lucky Snake Arcade and Sports Bar.

April 22, 2021: Blatstein donned an albino Burmese python, named Banana Peel, around his shoulders to introduce the first completed stage of his family-friendly entertainment venue: The Lucky Snake at Showboat.

The venue includes an arcade — the largest in the state — a sports bar, performance stages, a speakeasy and improved meeting spaces. “Atlantic City was always America’s playground,” Blatstein said. “What better way to kick off the family-friendly resort, the Showboat, than to open up the largest arcade and sports bar in New Jersey?”

Jan 29, 2020: Blatstein sold the Playground Pier complex back to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment.

Five years ago, when Blatstein purchased the pier for $2.7 million, he had big plans to turn the four-story ocean pier/mall into an entertainment complex without rival. He dubbed the project a “can’t-miss,” one that would ripple with energy and music and people and become the envy of other venues. Shops, restaurants, bars and music venues would mix with bowling alleys and pools (on the rooftop and the beach).

February 2017: Blatstein paid $3.8 million for the former volleyball court on New Jersey Avenue. For the former volleyball court, Blatstein’s Tower Investments pitched a $40 million “multi-use event center” that will be part of Showboat.

He wants to add casino gaming to his Showboat hotel, which seemed to have been ruled out by a deed restriction placed by previous owner Caesars Entertainment that barred such a use by subsequent owners. Blatstein’s clever workaround would be to build a gaming facility next door on a lot not covered by the deed restriction.

Blatstein purchased the Garden Pier for $1.5 million. In 2015, Blatstein’s Tower Investments proposed a “multifaceted entertainment destination with art, music and food” for Garden Pier.

During his Showboat plan presentation to the Casino Control Commission, he said he wants to restore the pier to its original 600-foot length and is awaiting a study on it by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The city sold Baltstein 12 lots bordered by the Absecon Inlet, Oriental Avenue and Dewey Place for $660,000.

January 2016: Blatstein purchases the 1.4 million-square-foot Showboat for $23 million from Stockton University. In July of that year, he reopened the closed casino as a nongaming hotel.