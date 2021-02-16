What has changed in the forecast?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southeastern New Jersey through 10 a.m. Friday. The storm looks to hang onto colder air for longer. This doesn’t mean Cape May will get all snow or sleet. However, it does mean places like Hammonton or Upper Deerfield Township don’t go to rain, instead going from snow to sleet to freezing rain.
It also looks like there could be more sleet in the forecast. While this means lower totals, in reality, the weight that is being shoveled or plowed is about the same.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.