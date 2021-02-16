 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What has changed in the forecast?
0 comments

What has changed in the forecast?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southeastern New Jersey through 10 a.m. Friday. The storm looks to hang onto colder air for longer. This doesn’t mean Cape May will get all snow or sleet. However, it does mean places like Hammonton or Upper Deerfield Township don’t go to rain, instead going from snow to sleet to freezing rain.

It also looks like there could be more sleet in the forecast. While this means lower totals, in reality, the weight that is being shoveled or plowed is about the same.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News