What happens the rest of the weekend?

After the winds calm down, Saturday night will be a calmer, clear night. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low teens for Ocean Acres and the inland places, while Barnegat Light and the shore will be in the upper teens.

Wind chills will be in the single digits after midnight, so be sure to have the hat, jacket, scarf and gloves available.

High-pressure will move from the Mid-South, overhead and out to sea on Sunday. High temperatures will get into the mid and upper 30s. That's a chilly day for what will then be late February, running five to ten degrees below average.

That being said, the sun will be shining.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

