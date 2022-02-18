 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What happens the rest of the weekend?

  • 0
Wind chills Sunday

Wind chills Sunday, according to the HRRR, American, model. 

After the winds calm down, Saturday night will be a calmer, clear night. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low teens for Ocean Acres and the inland places, while Barnegat Light and the shore will be in the upper teens. 

Wind chills will be in the single digits after midnight, so be sure to have the hat, jacket, scarf and gloves available. 

High-pressure will move from the Mid-South, overhead and out to sea on Sunday. High temperatures will get into the mid and upper 30s. That's a chilly day for what will then be late February, running five to ten degrees below average. 

That being said, the sun will be shining. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News